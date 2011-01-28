GADGET OF THE DAY: Double USB Cable That Plugs In Both Ways

Photo: Yanko Design

How many times have you tried to plug in a USB cable only to find it was upside down?Since there’s no standard for which side the USB’s connectors should go on, you have to learn a new configuration for each of your gadgets.



Yanko Design came up with a brilliant way to solve this problem with it’s USB cord that will plug in both ways. The contact layers stretch to adapt to any port you plug it into.

It’s a simple, elegant design that we hope becomes the standard for USB cables.

It’s not available yet, but check back with Yanko Design’s store for updates.

