Double Trigger In INFY

Infosys Technologies Limited (INFY) recently broke a major level of support.



The level was a combination of the 200-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the neckline of a bearish head and shoulders pattern.

On March 16th, a strong sell signal triggered when there was a simultaneous break of those two levels, accompanied by an increase of volume, that is suggesting much lower prices.

Target: minimum expected price objective is $53. Protective Stops: confirmed move back above the neckline, currently $66 area.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is not guaranteed. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell. This material is based upon information that I consider to be reliable, but I do not guarantee its completeness or accuracy. Assumptions, opinions and recommendations contained herein are subject to change without notice, and I am not obligated to update the information contained herein. I may have a position/s in the security or securities mentioned. This communication, including any attachments, is for the exclusive use of the intended recipient(s) and/or the intended recipient’s designees. Any use, retention or dissemination by a person other than the intended recipient is strictly prohibited. If you are not the intended recipient or designee, please notify the sender immediately by return e-mail and delete/destroy all copies of this communication.

