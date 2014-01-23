They Took Out The Infamous Double Toilets At The Sochi Olympics

Earlier this week a photo of a bathroom stall with two toilets in it at the Sochi Olympics went viral and caused a firestorm, becoming the symbol of money wasted in creating the Winter Olympics.

Today, Reuters photographer Alexander Demianchuk uploaded a new photo of the same bathroom stall which raises even more questions. It appears the toilets have been removed.

Here is the photo:

Reuters/Alexander Demianchuk A bathroom stall at the Sochi Olympics

In the room, which is located in the VIP sector of the Cross-country Ski and Biathlon Center, the two toilets and the trash can have been removed and replaced by three sets of drawers.

The change to the stall, as well as the markings on the wall that appear to be remnants of a divider, might suggest that the original photo was taken after the removal of a divider and in the midst of the room being converted from a bathroom to something else.

However, it is also possible that the toilets were removed in response to the original photo going viral.

Even if the original photo was just a question of timing, it still raises questions about the spending on the Sochi Olympics and why the bathroom needed to be used for something else after the building was newly constructed.

Here is the original photo.

