We Tested The Double Stuf Oreo And Can Prove That It's Not Actually Double-Stuffed

A high school maths class found out that Double Stuf Oreos aren't actually double stuffed. Their experiment concluded that these two-timing treats consist of only 1.86 times more "stuf" (creme) than the original Oreo cookies. Nabisco, however, refuted the class' claim, telling Business Insider: "Our recipe for the Oreo Double Stuf cookie has double the Stuf, or creme filling, when compared with our base, or Original Oreo cookie." So, we decided to conduct our own experiment to determine whether or not Double Stuf Oreos really do have double the stuff. Produced by William Wei. Originally published in August 2013.

