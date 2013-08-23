We Tested The Double Stuf Oreo, And Can Prove That They're Not Actually Double-Stuffed

A high school maths class recently found out that Double Stuf Oreos aren’t actually double stuffed. Their experiment concluded that these two-timing treats consist of only 1.86 times more “stuf” (creme) than the original Oreo cookies.

Nabisco, however, refutes the class’ claim, telling Business Insider: “Our recipe for the Oreo Double Stuf cookie has double the Stuf, or creme filling, when compared with our base, or Original Oreo cookie.”

So, we decided to conduct our own experiment to determine whether or not Double Stuf Oreos really do have double the stuff.

