Cambodia has a ton of great street food. We recently found this “magic ice cream stick” — a double-sided ice cream cone with different flavours on each side — at a night bazaar in Siem Reap.

Story by Julie Zeveloff and editing by Chelsea Pineda

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.