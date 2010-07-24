Double Rainbow Guy Vs. Winnebago Man: Viral Video Stars Take Over Late Night TV

Proving that the Internet is taking over our lives, viral video stars of the past and present were invited on as guests on NBC’s and ABC’s late night talk shows last night.



“Jimmy Kimmel Live” had the Double Rainbow Guy, “Bear” Vasquez, on as a guest; while “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno interviewed Jack Rebney the “Winnebago Man” and filmmaker Ben Steinbauer.

Looks like late night talk shows are talking a cue from Tosh.0 – a show about the Internet that recently ousted the more newsworthy “Daily Show” and “Colbert Report” as Comedy Central’s most watched and highest rated show.

Watch the Double Rainbow Guy here: (And click here for part 2)



And the Winnebago Man: (And click here for part 2)



