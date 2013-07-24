Prosecutors Reportedly Want To Charge Aaron Hernandez In A 2012 Double Murder

Prosecutors are arguing before a grand jury that Aaron Hernandez should be charged in a double murder outside a Boston nightclub in 2012, Maria Cramer of the Boston Globe reports.



Two men — Safiro Furtado and Daniel Abreu — were shot and killed outside Cure nightclub in July of last year.

The murders have remained unsolved, but new evidence uncovered during the investigation into the death of Odin Lloyd has “strengthened” the case against Hernandez, an official told the Globe.

According to police, Furtado and Abreu fought with a group of people that included Hernandez before leaving the club last year. They were stopped at a traffic light outside the club when a car with Rhode Island licence plates pulled up beside them and sprayed their car with bullets.

That car was found at Hernandez’s uncles house last month, the Boston Herald reports.

Hernandez has been charged with the murder of Odin Lloyd, and is awaiting trial.

Prosecutions say Hernandez “orchestrated the execution” of Lloyd.

