Spanish Doctors Perform The World's First Double Leg Transplant

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A man who had both of his legs amputated above the knee after an accident has received the world’s first double leg transplant, reports The Telegraph.Dr. Pedro Cavadas of La Fe Hospital in Valencia, Spain, told a press conference that the man may soon be able to walk with crutches. He did not give any other details about the patient, reports ABC News.



Dr. Cavadas is also known for conducting Spain’s first double arm transplant and the country’s first facial implant. The Valencia regional government said over 50 people were involved in the operation.

“The patient has been awake since yesterday afternoon and is as happy as can be, he started to cry when he saw his legs,” Cavadas told the news conference.

