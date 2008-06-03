Double-Lawsuit Whammy For Indie Film Studio

Variety: Adding to ThinkFilm’s legal woes, Mammoth Advertising, a Brooklyn-based company handling promotion and ads, has filed a lawsuit against the beleaguered distrib and its parent, David Bergstein’s Capitol Films, for failing to pay $428,295 in fees.



Filed in New York’s Supreme Court, Mammoth’s suit alleges that the company was negligent in paying bills dating back to September. Think had previously posted a check for $80,000 that bounced.

Some of the fees owed are related to a media plan purchased for Think’s “Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead,” the Sidney Lumet-helmed film that was released in October and has grossed upward of $19 million. Mammoth contends it has not been paid a cent of the $257,000 it claims it’s owed despite repeated payment requests.

