Double fault: Tennis Australia apologises for email with Bernard Tomic playing in a 'Hall of Shame' match

Bernard Tomic. Photo: Julian Finney/ Getty Images.

A week after Australian tennis player Bernard Tomic was dumped from the David Cup side, laying the blame for his third round Wimbledon loss to championship winner Novak Djokovic on a lack of support from Tennis Australia, the country’s governing body now finds itself apologising after an email on Monday had Tomic playing in the “Hall of Shame” tournament.

The official @TennisAustralia email listing upcoming matches, renaming Hall of Fame event in honour of Tomic #Shame pic.twitter.com/0mMy3xtPEn — Matt Carmichael (@MattCarmichael) July 13, 2015

The 22-year-old decided to play in the Hall of Fame tournament in the US after being dropped from the Davis Cup side following his comments, but now his family is threatening to sue Tennis Australia over this latest incident, Fairfax Media reports.

A corrected email was issued 14 minutes after the original mistake and Tennis Australia subsequently apologised to Tomic, saying it was a “simple clerical error”:

Tennis Australia sincerely apologises for the typo in the daily results service today. This has now been corrected and we wish both Bernard Tomic and JP Smith all the best in the Hall of Fame Championships in Newport. This unfortunate error has been widely circulated on social media and there is some discussion as to how such a mistake could occur. We have a very upset staff member who made a simple clerical error. The result listing before the Hall of Fame Championships, the Sharm El Sheikh event in Egypt, won by Astra Sharma, should provide some explanation as to how this error occurred. There was no malicious intent.

The organisation also apologises on Twitter.

Sincere apologies for typo in our results service today, has now been corrected. Good luck to both #Tomic & #JPSmith pic.twitter.com/QwazojyVHG — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) July 13, 2015

But Fairfax reports Tomic’s father John has sought legal advice and may sue Tennis Australia, saying in a written statement that “How typically childish and arrogant of TA to permit publication of such material and then expect to get away with it. We have no alternative but to refer the matter to our legal people for advice.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.