Do NOT Upgrade To The Newest Version Of Dots, They're Making It Harder To Get A High Score

Dots, the hottest iPhone game of the moment, updated its app today.



If you like the game, and are trying to get a high score, you should avoid this update.

After this update, you can only get 5 “shrinkers” for every 500 dots you collect. Previously, you got 10 shrinkers for every 500 dots you collected.

Dots says it’s do this “to balance gameplay.”

If you don’t play Dots, this probably sounds like nonsense. If you do play, you know how important shrinkers are. They remove a single dot making it much easier to create boxes. They’re going to be harder to get after this update.

For the uninitiated, Dots is a simple game based on creating boxes. You get a 6 by 6 grid of multi-coloured dots. If you can connect the same coloured dots in a box formation, all of the dots of that colour are eliminated from the board. The goal is to eliminate as many dots as possible.

Other features in the app update that might tempt you: Dots now works specifically for the iPad, and it has a multi-player mode.

We suppose those are nice features, but they’re not worth it if you’re going to lose out on shrinkers. Stay away from this update.

