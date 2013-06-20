Proof That Dots Isn’t Just A Mobile Game, It’s A High-Concept Contemporary Art Project

Dots, the hot new mobile game about connecting dots, could be the first contemporary art game.



Dan Porter, the founder and former CEO at OMGPOP, recently made an interesting claim.

Dots is “the first mobile game with a direct design pedigree inspired by contemporary art,” Porter wrote on his personal blog. “It’s doubtful we will see game designers prowling the halls of Art Frieze and Art Basal, looking for their next inspiration, but I think we can say in certain areas, we are having a “Dots” cultural moment.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.