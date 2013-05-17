Dots, The Most Basic App You Could Possibly Imagine, Has Been Played 100 Million Times In 16 Days

A simple yet beautifully designed mobile game is making the rounds, and it has already turned 2 million users into dot-connecting addicts.



Dots is an iOS game that launched in the App Store on May 1. It was made by two engineers in Betaworks, a New York company that creates startups. The goal of Dots is simple: connect two or more of the same-colour dot in a row to clear them from the board. You can go up, down, left or right, but not diagonal.

If you’re able to connect a square of same-colour dots, all of the dots that colour will clear from the board. New dots fall on top of the 36-dot grid to replace them.

The goal is to get as many points as you can in 60 seconds. Each dot cleared is a point, unless you complete a square, and then your score jumps even higher. Unlike Zynga’s games, Dots works with or without an Internet connection.

The game’s creators, Patrick Moburg and Paul Murphy, caught up with AllThingsD’s Liz Gannes. Since the game was released, more than 100 million games have been played, which means those 2 million downloads have resulted in 100 million minutes spent on the app.

“Everytime somebody opens the app, they spend almost five minutes in there, and then tend to come back day after day,” Murphy said. The founders are gearing up to release an iPad app by the end of the month.

