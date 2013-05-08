Dots, The Highly Addictive iPhone Puzzle Game Hit 1 Million Downloads In Its Week

BetaworksPatrick Moberg, the brains behind DotsDots, the new puzzle game for iPhone that people are going crazy over, just hit 1 million downloads.



It’s only been out for a week, but its users have already played more than 25 million games. The game is a fun, digital take on Connect the Dots.

The app also hit number one in eight countries, and is a top-five app in 15 other countries, according to a blog post on Betaworks, the company that developed the app.

Patrick Moberg, a hacker-in-residence at tech incubator Betaworks, had never coded nor designed a game before Dots. But in just three months, he built and designed a simple, yet elegant game.

If you haven’t tried Dots yet, you can download here in the App Store.

Here’s a look at the app:

