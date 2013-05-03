Here's The New iPhone Game Everyone's Going Nuts Over Right Now

It’s called Dots, a simple puzzle game loosely modelled on the popular game Bejeweled, which has been around since the days of regular feature phones with colour screens.



But Dots builds on that concept with a super clean interface, reminiscent of another popular iPhone game called Letterpress.

Dots is insanely addicting. You’ll be hooked after one round. Take our word for it.

Here’s how it works:

You connect dots of the same colour with a swipe. You only have a minute to clear as many dots as you can. (No diagonals!) They disappear and bring in new ones.

If you can complete a square, all the dots on the board of that colour will clear out, giving you a bunch of points.

The more you play, the more dots you earn. When you have enough dots, you can buy bonus items like extra time.

You can link the game to Twitter and Facebook and compare scores with your pals.

Download Dots for free on iPhone and iPad here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.