Soon you'll be able to buy a .sucks handle for your web site -- if you can pay for it

Starting on March 30th you’ll be able to buy a .sucks name for your website — if you can afford the prices of up to $US2,500, MarketingLand reports.

Vox Populi, the company that will be selling the .sucks website names, will charge $US2,500 certain registered trademarks with a .sucks name.

For your own, non-trademarked usage (like MattWeinberger.sucks), it’s $US199 until June 1st, when the price goes up to $US249.

There’s some controversy amid the buildup to .sucks being released to the world. Before he left office, US Senator Jay Rockefeller called Vox Populi’s pricing plan “little more than a predatory shakedown scheme” designed to gouge companies who will rush to buy their own names to defend against trolls and other Internet mischief makers, reports MarketingLand.

(Just as an example of what companies should be worried about with “.sucks,” check out the very unofficial Walmart.horse website.)

Consumer advocate groups will be able to buy a subsidized .sucks domain for only $US9.95/month, but they won’t be able to use it for a web site criticising a company. Instead, Vox Populi will force users at this price tier to go to a discussion forum hosted on its own site, Everything.sucks.

For its part, Vox Populi says that by pricing domains in the hundreds or thousands of dollars, it’s stopping trolls and scalpers from buying them in bulk.

As Ars Technica points out, using a .sucks website to criticise of a company is most likely protected under the law, so long as the site’s not libelous.

