Here's The New Fed Dot Plot

The FOMC just announced that it will continue tapering its monthly asset purchases by $US10 billion.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is expected to hold a 2:30 press conference following the announcement.

Along with its latest monetary policy decision, the Fed also released its latest Summary of Economic Projections.

Included in its Economic Projections is the Fed’s “Dot Plot,” which shows where FOMC members think interest rates will be at year-end through 2016, and over the longer run.

The update Dot Plot shows one more Fed member expecting no interest rate change into 2015, a more dovish positioning than March’s plot.

This is what the Dot Plot looks like now.

This is what the Dot Plot chart looked like at the March meeting.

