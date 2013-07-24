American Eagle Airlines Fined For Leaving Passengers In A Parked Plane For Over 4 Hours

The United States Department of Transportation has fined American Eagle Airlines $200,000 for excessive tarmac delays in December of 2012.



On Christmas Day, a plane from Baton Rouge, Louisiana landed at Dallas-Fort Worth during a snow storm at 3:29 p.m.

Four and a half hours later, its 37 passengers were finally allowed off.

On an earlier flight, 42 passengers were kept on their plane for three hours and 48 minutes, well beyond the three hour limit imposed by the DOT.

In addition to the fine, American Eagle Airlines, a regional affiliate of American Airlines, was ordered by the DOT to cease and desist from further tarmac delay rule violations.

