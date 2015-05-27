These dotcom startups look just like some of today's hottest tech companies -- and here's what happened to them

Reuters Napster founder Shawn Fanning, 20, attends a press conference in San Francisco February 12, 2001.

The tech bubble of the late 90s produced a number of flash-in-the-pan internet companies that raised millions — often in public offerings — only to flame out a year or two later.

There are surprising similarities between some of today’s hottest tech companies and those dot-com predecessors.

Was the first generation too early? Or are today’s companies heading for a similar fate?

