Dos Equis Paid Comedian Michael Ian Black For A Tweet, Chaos Ensued

Earlier this week, comedian Michael Ian Black tweeted a dry message about a Dos Equis “Most Interesting Man in the World” app to his 1.9 million fans.



When followers noted that this seemed like a paid message written by an unpaid intern, Black surprisingly confirmed that he made thousands for the 120 characters.

You’ve gotta love honesty.

While it’s not uncommon for celebrities with huge followings to get paid to promote products, Dos Equis certainly got more than it paid for after Black continued to respond to every single hater that bashed the comedian for shilling tweets. Even Chrissy Teigen got involved!

