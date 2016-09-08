Dos Equis just revealed a new 'most interesting man in the world'

Dos Equis has found the next Most Interesting Man in the World.

Six months after Jonathan Goldsmith ended his ten-year run as the beer brand’s “Most Interesting Man in the World,” Dos Equis has hired a new, uber-interesting spokesperson: actor Augustin Legrand.

Dos Equis says that Legrand is intended to modernise the image of the Most Interesting Man in the World, as a younger, edgier, and more daring figure. However, the new man is sure to retain the swagger that made the Most Interesting Man in the World an iconic marketing campaign.

On Wednesday, Dos Equis released a short ad teasing the upcoming adventures of Legrand’s Most Interesting Man. The brand will reveal a full-length commercial, following the classic Most Interesting Man vignette-style structure, on October 19.

“The meaning of ‘interesting’ has evolved over the past decade, and this campaign features a new character and look and feel that opens the door to a world of interesting possibilities for today’s Dos Equis drinker,” Andrew Katz, Dos Equis’ vice president of marketing, said in a statement. “With the reboot of the campaign, we’re celebrating the good times The Most Interesting Man has with friends wherever he travels, while highlighting our refreshing cerveza.”

A few facts about the new Most Interesting Man that Dos Equis released, shedding some light onto what the brand sees as interesting in 2016:

He values second dates over first impressions.

He calls the entire world home.

He crashed parties in 12 time zones to celebrate the clock hitting midnight during Y2K.

“If 100 people asked him what he does for a living, the answers would be different for each one. But all of them accurate. His only known enemy is the cubicle.”

Jonathan Goldsmith’s Most Interesting Man became one of the most iconic spokespeople of the last decade. Hopefully, Legrand’s Most Interesting Man 2.0 can convince customers that they should, in fact, stay thirsty for Dos Equis.

