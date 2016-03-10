The most interesting man in the world is retiring -- here's what he's like in real life

After ten years in the role, “The Most Interesting Man In The World” is ready to retire.

Since 2006, Jonathan Goldsmith has played “The Most Interesting Man In The World” in a series of Dos Equis ads. The latest commercial is Goldsmith’s last, as he blasts off to Mars, presumably never to return to Earth. However, the campaign will continue, with Dos Equis showcasing a new extraordinarily interesting man in ads this fall.

In 2014, Goldsmith invited Business Insider to his farmhouse to see what a day in the life of the most interesting man in the world is really like. It’s very different than a Dos Equis commercial — but still incredibly interesting. Here’s a peek into what Goldsmith is like out of character, on his gorgeous, rustic property.

