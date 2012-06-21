WATCH: Republican PAC Mocks Obama With Dos Equis Ad Spoof

RightChange.com, a Republican political group, released an attack ad Monday that parodies the Dos Equis “Most Interesting Man in the World” commercials with the “Most Arrogant Man in the World,” starring President Obama.



While the Dos Equis man is characterised by, “his charm is so contagious that vaccines have been created for it,” RightChange.com argues that Obama “says he will tell Iran to quit making nukes, and they will stop because he is just that good.”

In 2008, RightChange.com achieved notoriety for its controversial ad that used images of the burning Twin Towers on Sept. 11 and a Joe Biden voice-over to attack Obama. During the 2008 election, the conservative group was primarily bankrolled by pharmaceutical CEO Fred Eshelman.

Watch the video below:

