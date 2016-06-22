How to act like a local in 6 European cities

Flickr/Kristijonas Dirse Business casual clothing is expected in Paris.

The age-old traveller versus tourist debate rests on whether you can fit into a place you’re visiting or not.

Icelandair put together a nifty infographic that will help you understand some cultural norms in six European capitals: Reykjavik, London, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Paris, and Barcelona.

From mentioning the weather in London (a do) to hugging a Parisian (a don’t), here are the best ways to live like a local in Europe.

