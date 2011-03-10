Dos And Don'ts For Managing Brands On Twitter

Photo: JOE MARINARO via Flickr

Bloomberg Businessweek’s Susan Gunelius has some advice for companies that are turning to Twitter:1. Do go in with a plan. Make posts strategic and only share information that’s relevant to followers.



2. Do use the 80/20 rule. Make sure 80% of Twitter activity is not self-promotional.

3. Do continue using other social media to support Twitter activity. The best marketing campaigns are fully integrated across multiple platforms.

4. Don’t get too personal. Otherwise people won’t see the business value in following you. Save personal updates for Facebook friends.

5. Don’t sound too buttoned up either. No one wants to hear business jargon. Keep posts entertaining and relatable.

6. Do interact with followers. If they reach out, be sure to include them in the conversation so they’ll feel more connected.

