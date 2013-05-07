Ex-Googler Agrees: These Are 14 Do's And Don'ts After You Get A New Job

Employees at startup Felix

Taking a new job can be exciting, but also a bit nerve-wracking.



You want to do well, stand out, but also be a team player.

Back in 1995, Times Mirror Company President Al Casey shared some thoughts on what to do and what not to do after you take a new job.

Ex-Google Hunter Walk, who got to know Casey a few years before he passed away, dug up Casey’s “do’s and don’ts” and republished it on Scribd.

“His advice was timeless and he dispensed it generally,” Walk writes on LinkedIn.

Here’s the list, in no particular order.

If you want to get ahead in this world become a highly-concerned observer of the passing scene. LISTEN, LISTEN, LISTEN — don’t try to show off your knowledge it will become known as you use it — if your mouth is open you are not learning. Mentally challenge everything — not vocally — particularly the assumptions that are built into the situation. Really listen to your peers — get them to like you — they are your best resource. Do all possible to help your boss raise his/her status. Develop a business plan for every assignment you are given — allocate your time and resources — develop calendar checkpoints. Your availability is your most important asset — it should be directed up, down and sideways. Work at giving the perception adn the fact that you are aware of the feelings and goals of others. On entering a new situation, get an organisation chart of your department showing names and responsibilities of your peers — walk the halls and let others see you. Ask for help and show that you appreciate it, it is the best way to make friends. Do not try to impress others by relating your education, travels, or accomplishments — they will all become known in due time. Do what you say you will do — if you can’t, let that be known. Your first assignment is to become a part of the team and not its leader. Be early and stay late — do not plan any social luncheons for the first six months.

