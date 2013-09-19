A Soccer Coach Had An Epic Freak Out After A Crucial Decision By A Referee In The Champions League

Borussia Dortmund lost to Napoli 2-1 in a crucial Champions League match and one of the goals lead to this epic freak-out that caused Dortmund manager Jürgen Klopp to be sent off in the first half:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

The sequence of events that led to Klopp being kicked out of the game started several minutes earlier when two players collided leaving a Dortmund player bloodied. That player, defender Neven Subotić, had to come out of the game to be taped up…After he was tended to, Subotić had to wait for permission from the fourth official before he could re-enter the game. At the time, Napoli was attacking and it appears that Klopp thought this process was taking too long…Subotić was finally granted permission, but it may have been too late as he entered the box just as Napoli scored a goal and Subotić never really had a chance to impact the play as a defender. Here you can see Subotić sprinting in from the bottom-left…At this point, Klopp freaked out. The fourth official informed the referee of what happened and the referee sent Klopp off…Klopp did appear to attempt to apologise to the fourth official before leaving the pitch…But understandably, he wasn’t very receptive…

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.