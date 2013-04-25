Real Madrid Is Getting Destroyed 4-1 By Borussia Dortmund In The Champions League

A day after Barcelona got rocked 4-0 by Bayern Munich, Real Madrid is getting similarly destroyed by Borussia Dortmund.
It’s 4-1 after 80 minutes.
All four goals came from striker Robert Lewandowski. He’s the first player to ever score four goals in a Champions League semifinal.
Madrid now need a blowout at home in the second leg, or we’re headed for an all-German final between Bayern and Dortmund.
Here’s the first goal, which came just eight minutes in:
The second:
The third:
The 4th came from a penalty in the 67th minute:
101GG
