Real Madrid Is Getting Destroyed 4-1 By Borussia Dortmund In The Champions League

A day after Barcelona got rocked 4-0 by Bayern Munich, Real Madrid is getting similarly destroyed by Borussia Dortmund.



It’s 4-1 after 80 minutes.

All four goals came from striker Robert Lewandowski. He’s the first player to ever score four goals in a Champions League semifinal.

Madrid now need a blowout at home in the second leg, or we’re headed for an all-German final between Bayern and Dortmund.

Here’s the first goal, which came just eight minutes in:

The second:

The third:

The 4th came from a penalty in the 67th minute:

101GG

