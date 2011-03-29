Should Dennis Crowley Sell Foursquare For $1 Billion? The SAIcast Discuss

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>



If Google offered Dennis Crowley $1 billion for Foursquare, should he sell it or hold on to his company and see where it can go?

We talk Foursquare, Jack Dorsey’s new role as Twitter’s Executive Chairman, and our very own Tools editor Steve Kovach joins us to dish on the Nintendo 3DS.

BONUS: Listen as Nicholas Carlson unboxes his new iPad 2.

Or download this episode (right click and save)

