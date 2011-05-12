Syria Deports Captured Al Jazeera Journalist To Iran

Dorothy Parvaz is getting closer to home.



“We have now received information that she is being held in Tehran,” an Al Jazeera spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We are calling for information from the Iranian authorities, access to Dorothy, and for her immediate release. We have had no contact with Dorothy since she left Doha on April 29 and we are deeply concerned for her welfare.”

According to Syrian officials, she attempted to enter the country with an expired Iranian visa and was escorted to Caspian Airlines flight 7905 to Tehran.

On May 2, Iran’s foreign minister Ali Akbar Salehi said he did not know where Parvaz was.

On Tuesday, the United States state department called for “consular access” to the Canadian journalist.

