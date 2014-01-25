The Internet Just Solved A Family's 18-Year-Old Mystery In Less Than 20 Minutes

The grandchildren of the late Dorothy Helm could never figure out the meaning of what she had written on a few note cards before she died.

For years, Helm’s grandkids, who say they loved code and often urged their grandmother to stump them, tried to figure out the messages Helm had hidden within the notes.

But they were stumped.

So they turned to the Internet, uploading the messages and crowdsourcing others to brainstorm ideas of what exactly the notes said.

To their delight, pieces of the message were solved in just minutes.

You can see the full story in the video below, which we first saw on Time’s Newsfeed.

