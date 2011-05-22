10 Dormant Volcanoes That Could Blow And Cost The Economy Billions

The latest Icelandic volcano eruption has brought back fears that the big one may just be right around the corner.
Willis Research Network has put together a list of the European and Caribbean volcanoes that could erupt with spectacular results.
Not just people would be under threat from the flow of lava and the density of ash, but residential homes as well.
The value of the payouts insurance companies estimate for those flows is also provided, and some are staggering.
Location: Martinique, France
Population Affected: 10,002
Value of residential properties at risk: $0.4 Billion
Source: Willis Research Network 2009 estimates via MarketWatch
Location: Iceland
Population Affected: 10,024
Value of residential properties at risk: $0.4 Billion
Source: Willis Research Network 2009 estimates via MarketWatch
Location: Azores, Portugal
Population Affected: 17,889
Value of residential properties at risk: $0.7 Billion
Source: Willis Research Network 2009 estimates via MarketWatch
Location: Azores, Portugal
Population Affected: 19,862
Value of residential properties at risk: $0.8 Billion
Source: Willis Research Network 2009 estimates via MarketWatch
Location: Saint Vincent, Caribbean
Population Affected: 24,493
Value of residential properties at risk: $1 Billion
Source: Willis Research Network 2009 estimates via MarketWatch
Location: Azores, Portugal
Population Affected: 34,307
Value of residential properties at risk: $1.4 Billion
Source: Willis Research Network 2009 estimates via MarketWatch
Location: Italy
Population Affected: 70,819
Value of residential properties at risk: $2.8 Billion
Source: Willis Research Network 2009 estimates via MarketWatch
Location: Guadeloupe, France
Population Affected: 94,037
Value of residential properties at risk: $3.8 Billion
Source: Willis Research Network 2009 estimates via MarketWatch
Location: Italy
Population Affected: 144,144
Value of residential properties at risk: $7.8 Billion
Source: Willis Research Network 2009 estimates via MarketWatch
Location: Italy
Population Affected: 1,651,950
Value of residential properties at risk: $66.1 Billion
Source: Willis Research Network 2009 estimates via MarketWatch
