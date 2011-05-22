10 Dormant Volcanoes That Could Blow And Cost The Economy Billions

The latest Icelandic volcano eruption has brought back fears that the big one may just be right around the corner.



Willis Research Network has put together a list of the European and Caribbean volcanoes that could erupt with spectacular results.

Not just people would be under threat from the flow of lava and the density of ash, but residential homes as well.

The value of the payouts insurance companies estimate for those flows is also provided, and some are staggering.

