10 Dormant Volcanoes That Could Blow And Cost The Economy Billions

Gregory White
volcano

The latest Icelandic volcano eruption has brought back fears that the big one may just be right around the corner.

Willis Research Network has put together a list of the European and Caribbean volcanoes that could erupt with spectacular results.

Not just people would be under threat from the flow of lava and the density of ash, but residential homes as well.

The value of the payouts insurance companies estimate for those flows is also provided, and some are staggering.

Mt Pelee

Location: Martinique, France

Population Affected: 10,002

Value of residential properties at risk: $0.4 Billion

Source: Willis Research Network 2009 estimates via MarketWatch

Hekla

Location: Iceland

Population Affected: 10,024

Value of residential properties at risk: $0.4 Billion

Source: Willis Research Network 2009 estimates via MarketWatch

Sete Cidades

Location: Azores, Portugal

Population Affected: 17,889

Value of residential properties at risk: $0.7 Billion

Source: Willis Research Network 2009 estimates via MarketWatch

Furnas

Location: Azores, Portugal

Population Affected: 19,862

Value of residential properties at risk: $0.8 Billion

Source: Willis Research Network 2009 estimates via MarketWatch

Soufriere Saint Vincent

Location: Saint Vincent, Caribbean

Population Affected: 24,493

Value of residential properties at risk: $1 Billion

Source: Willis Research Network 2009 estimates via MarketWatch

Agua de Pau

Location: Azores, Portugal

Population Affected: 34,307

Value of residential properties at risk: $1.4 Billion

Source: Willis Research Network 2009 estimates via MarketWatch

Etna

Location: Italy

Population Affected: 70,819

Value of residential properties at risk: $2.8 Billion

Source: Willis Research Network 2009 estimates via MarketWatch

La Soufriere

Location: Guadeloupe, France

Population Affected: 94,037

Value of residential properties at risk: $3.8 Billion

Source: Willis Research Network 2009 estimates via MarketWatch

Campi Flegrei

Location: Italy

Population Affected: 144,144

Value of residential properties at risk: $7.8 Billion

Source: Willis Research Network 2009 estimates via MarketWatch

Vesuvius

Location: Italy

Population Affected: 1,651,950

Value of residential properties at risk: $66.1 Billion

Source: Willis Research Network 2009 estimates via MarketWatch

Now what about the costs of a different sort of real estate disaster?

Check out 10 cities were distressed properties will be flooding the market for years >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.