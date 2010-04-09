New Details On The Dorly Hazar-Amin Lawsuit Against Allegedly Sexist Male Citi Colleagues

BusinessWeek found another gem of a sexist remark allegedly told to Dorly Hazan-Amir, the woman who is suing Citi for sexual discrimination.



Her male co-workers told her all sorts of things, like:

— You can attend this industry conference “When you learn how to play golf”

— “You Jewish gals get hot for guys with beards, don’t you?”

— “I’m all for this hiring women thing, but not if it’s going to cost me three of my men every time you can’t do something.”

You can read all about the lawsuit here here.

We just found out about this latest quote, found in her complaint, which comes from one of Dorly’s male co-workers, Dale Vander Woude. He apparently referred to her, in front of colleagues, as someone who “likes to blow.”

When she complained to a manager about the remark, his reponse was, allegedly: “That’s Dale.” Sometimes those boys just can’t help being boys.

There are clearly many more details not being revealed just yet in this case. Stay tuned.

