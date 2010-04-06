Woman Says Citigroup Men Taunted Her About Her Weight, And If Beards Were A Turn-On

A former Citigroup (C) employee, Dorly Hazan-Amir, is suing Citigroup for sexual discrimination.



According to the Telegraph, she alleges that she received lower pay and bonuses than male colleagues and she was demoted to working beneath her former colleagues after returning from maternity leave.

Here are some quotes she gives that are allegedly from the Citigroup men she’s suing:

she was told she could attend an industry conference “When you learn how to play golf”

she was about to meet a client who had a beard when a director said, “You Jewish gals get hot for guys with beards, don’t you?”

“I’m all for this hiring women thing, but not if it’s going to cost me three of my men every time you can’t do something.” – her director

There are also a few events she singles Citigroup men out for:

demoting her after she came back from maternity leave

trying to start a pool to bet on how much baby weight she would gain

not letting her come on business trips

making sexually explicit references about her in front of other colleagues

These are serious allegations. The men cannot pass those last two comments off as jokes at all.

Also check out which banks have what rules on dating in Wall Street banks >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.