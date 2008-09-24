Dorks Of The World Unite And Take Over, A New Cell Phone Is Coming To Market

Today Google and T-Mobile unveiled the HTC G1, the first Google Android operating system powered phone, which will only be available through T-Mobile (for now.)



Our close personal friends at Silicon Alley Insider have the minute by minute account of Google’s entrance into the mobile market. We here at The Business Sheet aren’t mouth breathers focused on technology, so we’re considerably less enamoured. But it is a big deal–Google claims this is a $50 billion ad market–so we’ll give you a quick recap of what happened.

iPhone. It’s legally required that reporters mention Apple’s phone when talking about any smartphone, so we had to get that out of the way.

The G1 looks like a slick consumer oriented phone complete with push Gmail, Amazon’s music store preloaded, an applications store and great mapping functionality. Plus it’s got buttons, which people love. The questions about the phone: Will it challenge Apple or RIM? Will T-Mobile’s wimpy network sate the web loving masses? Will it operate as smoothly as the aforementioned phones? Why are billionaires wearing rollerblades?

We can’t answer all those questions now, but in time T-Mobile and Google will provide us with some answers as they intend to roll out the largest marketing campaign in T-Mobile’s history.

Until then, check out SAI’s coverage.

