Doritos' 'Time Machine' Super Bowl Ad Cost Just $US200 To Make --  See It Here

“Time Machine” — a witty ad about a man who humours a small kid by taking a ride in his cardboard box time machine — won Doritos’ “Crash the Super Bowl” contest. The contest allows amateurs to shoot Doritos Super Bowl ads; the entries are voted on by viewers.

Patch reports the ad cost $US200 and took eight hours to make:

Raj Suri’s “Time Machine” commercial is one of five finalists for Doritos’ annual Super Bowl commercial contest. The commercial that receives the most votes this month will be shown during the Super Bowl and its creators will receive $US1 million. “It’s been a crazy couple of days,” said Suri, who found out on Jan. 2 the commercial he produced was chosen as a finalist. “My phone has been blowing up, I cannot keep up.” Suri, 39, shot the commercial with director Ryan Thomas Andersen at the home of Andersen’s parent in Arizona.

Here’s the ad:

