Doritos Launches Bizarre 'Roulette' Edition Where Some Chips Are Insanely Hot

PepsiCo Canada has launched “Doritos Roulette,” a new flavour edition in which most of the chips are nacho cheese flavored, while others are insanely hot.

Consumers are calling the chips “dangerous” and “a solid slap in the face” and hundreds of people are posting videos of themselves eating the chips on YouTube.

“Aside from the spice, these chips look and taste just like a regular Nacho Cheese Dorito,” according to a review by the blog The Impulsive Buy. “So you really have no idea what you’re going to get until you pop it in your mouth.”

The new flavour was launched in Canada last month. A PepsiCo Canada spokesman told us he couldn’t comment on whether they would be coming to the U.S.

Here's what people are saying on Twitter.















