Doritos tells us why it has had enough of its 'Crash the Super Bowl' contest

YouTube/Doritos The end of the crash the Super Bowl contest is near.

For the last 10 years, Doritos has run a contest which gives fans the chance to get their own advert played during the Super Bowl. The winner also gets $1 million and incredible CV points.

Fans loved it. So why does Super Bowl 50 mark the last ever contest? Business insider spoke to Dortios-owner Frito-Lay’s chief marketing officer Ram Krishnan to find out.

He said: “It was 2006 when we created this program. The context was different. The consumer target was millennials, MySpace was the number one website, Facebook was only in college dorms, the iPhone hadn’t launched. At that time the notion was: can you actually have consumers create content?”

He continued: “Fast forward to 2016, the landscape has changed. Consumers are grown up. Millennial consumers are now having kids. The Gen Z consumers are now our core target — most consumers are already digitally native and they’re content creators. They have their own social networks.”

But this is not the end for fan-made Doritos adverts. In fact, it’s only the beginning. Meet the Doritos “Legion of the Bold” campaign:

“The program is pretty simple,” Krishnan said. “We thought: Hey why are we asking people to create content just for the Super Bowl? Why couldn’t you have creative briefs throughout the year asking consumers to create everything from a 30-second ad, to a wide video, to a banner ad. Lo and behold they have created 600 pieces of content. So we’re going to scale that up over the next year or two.”

Here are the last ever Crash the Super Bowl finalists:

Peter Carstairs’ “Ultrasound”:

David Rudy’s “Swipe for Doritos”:

Jacob Chase’s Doritos Dogs”:

Asked about his favourite this year, the Frito-Lay CMO gave nothing away: “That’s kind of picking between your own kids, right? I like them all and I’m rooting for all of them.”

