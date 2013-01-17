This Doritos-Eating Goat Is Already Winning The Super Bowl

For the sixth year in a row, Doritos is crowdsourcing its two Super Bowl ads. Five finalists have been selected and we at Business Insider were so taken with one spot that we had to announce our endorsement of what we think is the clear winner: the Doritos goat.



These goat photos show why he deserves to win>

Finalist Ben Callner said that his goat-owning friend (and eventual ad co-writer) Steve Colby inspired the spot. “So my buddy came in, and he literally just kind of off-handed said, ‘Hey, my goat eating and crunching on food is really funny,'” Callner said in a making of video. “And that was it. ‘OK, that was a really random sentence, thank you.’ And so we Googled ‘goats eating chips,’ and we cracked up.”

Watch “Goat 4 Sale” below. (Warning, the animal’s hilarious scream actually came from Caller’s friend Keith, who lives in a different city and recorded it over the phone.)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Usually dogs are Super Bowl celebrities, but Colby’s pet goat, named Moose, is giving them a run for their money.

“They’re so sweet,” Colby told Fox Atlanta. “I really got goats because I thought that they wouldn’t be affectionate, I just kind of wanted some animals. But they want to be right next to you … they’re wonderful.”

“Goats 4 Sale” is up against four other consumer created ads: two starring dogs, one starring men in dresses, and another that has a blind man hitting another fellow in the groin. Doritos execs will select one winner and the other will be selected by online votes.

Thus far, “Goats 4 Sale” has the most views on the Doritos Crash the Superbowl site (460,000).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.