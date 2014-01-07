This Absolutely Disgusting Aussie Effort May Win Doritos' Fan-Made Super Bowl Ad Contest

Voting is underway for Doritos eighth “Crash The Super Bowl” contest, in which five fans have a shot at having their commercial play during the game.

The ad that gets the most votes will get airtime and $US1 million. Doritos execs will pick another winner, who gets the fame without the cash.

This year, Doritos received thousands of submissions from over 30 countries.

And if YouTube views and praise from both Vice and Adweek are any indication, there’s already a clear winner. It’s shockingly sexual. In the worst way possible.

From Thomas Noakes of Sydney, Australia, here is “Finger Cleaner”:

If you’re looking for something a little more family-friendly to clear that last image from your mind, check out “Time Machine” from Scottsdale, Arizona’s Ryan Thomas Andersen. It stars his 6-year-old son Gavin:

A little cowboy gets a giant English Mastiff as his steed in his fight for Doritos in California producer Amber Gill‘s “Cowboy Kid”:

Chris Capel’s LA-based YouTube sketch comedy team HandleBarMustacheLand tells the story of an office worker who has a liberal understanding of free food. Here’s “Office Thief”:

“Breakroom Ostrich” shares the setup of the previous video, except it features quite an expressive ostrich. It’s from Eric Haviv, of Atlanta’s FUGO Studios:

You can vote for your favourite at the official site. The contest ends Jan. 30 and the winners will premiere during the Super Bowl on Feb. 2.

