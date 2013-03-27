Frito-Lay Has Created Doritos Chips That Taste Like Doritos Locos Tacos

Doritos has gone unbelievably meta with its new chip flavour.



Behold, the Doritos Locos Tacos-flavored Doritos.

They’re Doritos chips that taste like the Doritos Locos Tacos at Taco Bell that have shells that taste like Doritos. Or something like that.

You follow?

Lets break this down.

Frito-Lay invents Doritos chips. Taco Bell and Frito-Lay join forces to create Doritos tacos. Frito-Lay makes Doritos chips flavored like Doritos tacos.

The new chips come out on April 8. Here’s the announcement from Doritos’ official Twitter account:

Doritos Locos Tacos will become chips 4/8! Your chance to win a #DoritosPallet: tell us how bold you’d go to try them pub.vitrue.com/tOZX — Doritos (@Doritos) March 25, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.