‘Real Housewives of New York’ fans can rent Dorinda Medley’s Berkshires mansion on Airbnb for $100. Take a look inside.

Dorinda Medley, a former “Real Housewives of New York City” cast member, announced on Tuesday that her Berkshires mansion will be available to rent on Airbnb. Dorinda Medley in her Berkshires living room. Mick Hales via Airbnb

The 11,000-square-foot mansion, which sits on 18 acres of land, will be available for just two one-night bookings. Blue Stone Manor in the Berkshires, Massachusetts. Courtesy of Airbnb

Guests can chat over cocktails and “make it nice,” as Medley would say, for $100 per night. Each available booking will be for up to four guests, and all proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House. Bethenny Frankel (left) and Medley (right) at Blue Stone Manor during the 11th season of ‘RHONY.’ Bravo/Contributor/Getty Images

From the dining table to the “fish room,” plenty of reality TV drama has gone down in this home. The bedroom pictured on the right once had a faux fish hanging on the wall. Mick Hales via Airbnb

The listing shows that the 1902 hilltop home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms, and Medley said that the design is intended to take residents back to the Gilded Age. Blue Stone Manor’s library room. Mick Hales via Airbnb

According to Airbnb, the home is available to book on August 23 and August 25 while Medley is away promoting her book, “Make It Nice.” The entryway of Blue Stone Manor. Mick Hales via Airbnb