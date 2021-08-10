‘Real Housewives of New York’ fans can rent Dorinda Medley’s Berkshires mansion on Airbnb for $100. Take a look inside.

- “Real Housewives of New York” alum Dorinda Medley is listing her famous Berkshires home on Airbnb.
- Blue Stone Manor will be available for two one-night stays and will cost $100 per night.
- All proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House, according to a press release.
Dorinda Medley, a former “Real Housewives of New York City” cast member, announced on Tuesday that her Berkshires mansion will be available to rent on Airbnb.
The 11,000-square-foot mansion, which sits on 18 acres of land, will be available for just two one-night bookings.
Guests can chat over cocktails and “make it nice,” as Medley would say, for $100 per night. Each available booking will be for up to four guests, and all proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House.
From the dining table to the “fish room,” plenty of reality TV drama has gone down in this home.
The listing shows that the 1902 hilltop home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms, and Medley said that the design is intended to take residents back to the Gilded Age.
According to Airbnb, the home is available to book on August 23 and August 25 while Medley is away promoting her book, “Make It Nice.”
Bookings will open on Airbnb on Wednesday, August 18, at 12 p.m. ET.