Alleged Bitcoin Creator Railed Against East LA's 'Thieves And Criminals' In Angry Letter About Train Service

Among the things Leah McGrath Goldman reports in Newsweek about the apparent founder of Bitcoin is that he changed his name to versions of Dorian Nakamoto.

We also learn he lives in Temple City, Cal., a suburb of L.A.

Below is a letter that seems to be consistent with all those things. It is apparently a comment submitted to a public response notice about a proposed train line through Los Angeles. In it, Dorian Nakamoto from Temple City warns of a train service that would serve as a “get away” by the “thieves and criminals” in East L.A., a majority-Hispanic neighbourhood:

Another nugget is that Nakamoto a model train enthusiast.

So here’s a photo of a train on Facebook designed by a man with that name. It looks meticulously designed, as one might expect from the designer of Bitcoin.

Nakamoto also wrote an angry letter to Xxxx.

