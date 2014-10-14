The Guy Who Newsweek Said Had Created Bitcoin Is Now Raising Money To Sue Them

Dorian Nakamoto is trying to strike back at Newsweek. The California man is attempting to sue the magazine after it published a cover storyby Leah McGrath Goodman alleging that Nakamoto was actuallytheSatoshi Nakamoto, creator of bitcoin.

After the article appeared, Dorian denied being Satoshi (although that is his middle name), as well as any involvement in the creation of the online currency. Now he has created a legal defence fund to help his case. The URL is newsweeklied.com

Nakamoto is not trying to legally defend himself — contributions go toward his attempt to sue Newsweek for its article. According to the website, “Dorian’s Legal Defence Fund is a separate effort, authorised and endorsed by Dorian, to raise money to hold Newsweek accountable for their article. A lawsuit against Newsweek will be very expensive.”

Donations to the fund can be made by credit or debit card, or in bitcoin.

Both Newsweek and Nakamoto (through his attorney) declined to comment to Business Insider. Nakamoto’s attorney, Ethan Kirschner, confirmed in an email that his law office is “responsible for the website and the fund.”

