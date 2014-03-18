Dorian Nakamoto Issues Statement Through Lawyer 'Unconditionally' Denying Creating Bitcoin

Reuters’ Felix Salmon has obtained a statement from counsel hired by Dorian Nakamoto, the man Newsweek says created Bitcoin, in which the Temple City resident unconditionally denies creating the digital currency.

L.A. attorney Ethan Kirschner confirmed to BI that he’s been retained by Nakamoto but would not comment further.

In the statement, Nakamoto says he had not heard of Bitcoin until his son mentioned that a reporter was inquiring about his connection to the digital currency. Nakamoto goes on to deny having any experience working with the core technologies of Bitcoin, and that he had to discontinue his Internet service in 2013 due to financial difficulties. He adds that since the report was published his family has been put under severe stress.

Salmon Tweeted the full text of the statement early Monday. @truth_eater is the Twitter handle for Leah McGrath Goodman, who reported the story; and @jimpoco the handle of Jim Impoco, the editor of Newsweek.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.