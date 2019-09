Gotta yen for Austrian economics, and the work of FA Hayek in particular?



Meet Dorian Electra, a Houston singer-songwriter who wrote a love song for Hayek that’s… actually really good. It reminds us of Regina Spektor. You can follow her on Twitter here.



