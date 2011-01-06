Perry Capital Just Snagged A New IR Manager From Pershing Square

Photo: Zoom

Doreen Mochrie begins as the new head of investor relations at $6.8 billion hedge fund Perry Capital next week, Hedge Fund Alert reports.The role is a similar one to the role she had at Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital, which she officially left in February last year. (She stayed on to consult until the end of 2010 though.)



At the time, it looked like Mochrie was leaving to spend more time with her family. But those priorities seem to have shifted in the past year.

Here’s how Ackman said thank you and sayonara to Mochrie last year:

Doreen has worked diligently over the last three years to enhance our institutional presence. She has done a great job of attracting premier institutional clients and building out our client service infrastructure.

With a strong IR team in place to continue this effort, Doreen has decided to leave Pershing Square to spend more time with her family. She will work with us to smoothly transition clients and generally be available on a consulting basis when needed throughout 2010. We are greatly appreciative of Doreen’s important contributions to Pershing Square which will benefit us for years to come.

Background on Mochrie:

She joined Pershing in 2007 from Cyrus Capital, where she was chief marketing officer.

Before that she was a managing director of institutional business at private bank Lombard Odier Darier Hentsch & Cie, and was also a senior VP at Deutsche Asset Management.

She has a B.S. in Applied Mathematics and Economics from the State University of New York at Oswego, an M.B.A. in Finance from Adelphi University and has contributed regularly to Democratic campaigns – handing over $10,000 to in 2008 for a primary.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.