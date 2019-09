Google intern Scott Suiter stopped 50 people in Times Square to ask them what a browser is. Instructively, most people had no idea.



“A Web site you can search on, I think?”

“I call it the search engine. That’s what I call it.”

“Eeehm. It’s where I search through, like, to find things.”

“Google.”

“I use the Yahoo!”

Watch:



