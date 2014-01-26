Tired Of Missing Deliveries? This Startup Is Your Dream Come True

Zander Adell is founder of Doorman, a logistics startup that aims to solve the famous “last mile” problem for mail and package delivery. By receiving your deliveries for you remotely and delivering them to your door by appointment, Doorman aims to make getting your Amazon packages as easy of a process you could hope for.

Apartment dwellers without doormen in an urban area will readily tell you that to be home at the right time to receive a package from UPS and others is nearly impossible. You almost always have to make an in-person visit to the post office or to UPS to pick it up later.

Doorman aims to turn this asynchronous experience into one that’s much more synchronous and takes place on your own terms. All it takes is the use of the Doorman iOS or Android app and a new custom address it provides so Doorman can receive your parcels.

Currently serving San Francisco, the company partners with mailbox rental facilities to receive your mail nearby, then hires background-checked drivers to deliver your stuff to your home by appointment as late as midnight.

Each time they come to your place, regardless of the number of packages, it’s a $US7 charge but there’s an aggressive promotional system at work where you can tweet about the company and receive your delivery for free.

